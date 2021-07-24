Tokyo Olympics Live: 17 new Games-related Covid-19 cases reported

Tokyo Games opened on Friday after a year's delay due to the pandemic and with the threat of coronavirus hanging over the competition. Japan's Emperor Naruhito officially opened the Games in an eerily empty Olympic Stadium, after Covid-19 forced organisers to ban spectators at all but a handful of venues. Stay tuned for more updates.
Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 India Schedule
Following is India's schedule on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Archery:
*DeepikaKumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00am IST.
*Bronze Medal Match: 12:55pm IST.
*Gold Medal Match: 1:15pm IST.
Badminton:
*Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50am IST.
*B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30am IST
Boxing:
*Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54pm IST.
Hockey:
*India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30am IST
*India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15pm IST
Judo:
*Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30am start.
Rowing:
*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30am IST.
Shooting:
*Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST
*Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST
*Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST
*Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST
Table Tennis:
*Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30am IST.
*Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15pm IST.
*Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00pm IST.
Tennis:
*Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30am IST start.
Weightlifting:
*Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10:20am. (PTI)
Portugal's Rui Braganca (Blue) and Spain's Adrian Vicente Yunta (Red) compete in the taekwondo men's -58kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Syrian 12-year-old, Tokyo Games' youngest competitor, exits in first round
Syria's Hend Zaza, at 12 the youngest athlete competing at the Tokyo Olympics, exited the table tennis tournament in the opening round on Saturday, snapping a selfie with her Austrian opponent to remember the occasion.
Zaza was battling an opponent more than three times her age in 39-year-old Liu Jia in the women's singles preliminary round but showed no sign of nerves, maintaining her composure despite a 4-0 defeat.
The youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Spanish rower Carlos Front in 1992, Zaza was born in Hama, Syria, to an athletic family and started playing table tennis at the age of five. (Reuters)
Olympic organisers announce 17 new Games-related Covid-19 cases
The Olympics organisers announced 17 new Games-related Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including one athlete and an event-related personnel staying at the Games village, taking the total number of infections to 123.
As per the official count, the total number of infected athletes now stands at 12. The Olympics officially began on Friday with an opening ceremony here.
The athlete, who has tested positive most recently was not staying at the Games village.
So far, 65 Games-related contractors have tested positive for the virus after the addition of 14 new cases to the tally on Saturday.
Thirteen of the overall 123 cases have been found to be among Games Village residents.
The Czech team has been among the worst hit by the virus, reporting six positive cases.
Their Olympic committee has launched an inquiry into possible health safety protocol violations during their flight to Tokyo. (PTI)
One more athlete tests positive for Covid-19 at Games
Olympics organisers said on Saturday that one more athlete at the Tokyo Games had tested positive for Covid-19.
Olympics-related cases rose by 17, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 123. (Reuters)
China's Yang wins the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women's 10m rifle. (Reuters)
In Pic | Australian players celebrate after Thomas William Craig scored the team's second goal against Japan during their men's pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo.
Despite 'freak' injury, Jamaica's Praught-Leer to compete
Jamaica's 1,500m runner Aisha Praught-Leer will "line up in Tokyo" despite tearing her meniscus on Sunday, an injury which her doctor said needs surgery.
"I tore my meniscus (a complete, off the bone root tear) on Sunday at training — a freak, shocking accident," the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram page.
"I heard and felt a painful pop doing a drill, but then proceeded to do one of the best workouts of my life."
An MRI confirmed the injury on Wednesday and her doctor recommended she undergo surgery as soon as possible.
But that will not happen before she runs in Tokyo, Praught-Leer said.
"I will line up in Tokyo," she wrote in the Instagram post.
"When I arrive I'll get the fluid drained from my knee and get a cortisone injection (this is legal, and my surgeon understands and supports me in this)."
The 2018 Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist accepted she would be unable to compete to her best ability because of the injury. (Reuters)
Djokovic launches Olympic quest on first day of medal action in Tokyo
Novak Djokovic launches his quest for Olympic tennis glory on day one of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games on Saturday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar goes for one of 11 gold medals on offer.
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in Friday's opening ceremony at an eerily empty stadium after the coronavirus forced organisers to ban spectators at all but a handful of venues.
Games chiefs will be desperate to shift the focus to the sporting action from the pandemic, which forced a one-year postponement and has dominated the build-up to the start of the event.
"Today is a moment of hope," Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said at the low-key opening ceremony, which unfolded in front of fewer than 1,000 VIPs and several thousand athletes.
Apurvi, Elavenil fail to qualify for 10m air rifle final
Indian shooters were off to a poor start at the Tokyo Olympics as first-timer Elavanil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event here on Saturday.
Making her Olympic debut, Elavanil finished 16th after shooting 626.5 over six series of 10 shots each, while the more experienced Apurvi settled for the 36th place after aggregating 621.9 at the Asaka Range.
The Indians were off to a decent start and even as Apurvi slipped after that, the 21-year-old Elavenil tried to remain in the contest with a fine performance in the third series, including shooting a perfect 10.9.
However, Elavenil could not maintain the same form and a couple of 9s in the fifth and sixth series pushed her further down.
India bounce back to defeat Chinese Taipei, sail into quarters in mixed pair
India experienced a perfect start to their archery campaign at the Olympics on Saturday as the mixed duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav bounced back from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei and book a quarterfinal berth here.
Trailing 1-3 after they lost the first set by one point, Team India needed to win the third set to save their fortunes and the duo, who were shooting together at international level for the first time, showed perfect coordination to seal the issue 5-3 in style.
Later in the day, the Indian duo will face the winners of top seed Korea and Bangladesh in the mixed pair section, which is making its Olympics debut at Tokyo.