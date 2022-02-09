Top seeds face the heat

It was a tough day at the office for the top seeds as three more fell on the wayside in the pre-quarterfinals at the Bengaluru Open Challenger at the KSLTA courts on Wednesday.

Qualifier Borna Gojo defeated third seeded Australian Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-3 while Chun-hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei knocked out fourth seed Hugo Grenier 6-1, 6-4. After Belgian Kimmer Coppejans sent fifth-seeded Turk Altug Celikbilek packing 7-6(12), 6-3, only Jiri Vesely now remains among the top 5 seeds. The Czech will face Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India on Thursday.

In the doubles, top seed pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja defeated Borna Gojo and Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-8 to enter the quarterfinals. Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan overcame their disappointing singles performance with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Markos Kalovelonis and Toshihide Matsui. The pair of Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan also made the last eight.

Results (Pre-quarterfinals): Singles: Q-Borna Gojo (Cro) bt 3-Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) 7-5, 6-3; Chun-hsin Tseng (Tpe) bt 4-Hugo Grenier (Fra) 6-1, 6-4; Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) bt 5-Altug Celikbilek (Tur) 7-6 (12), 6-3; Q-Gabriel Decamps (Bra) bt Gian Marco Moroni (Ita) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Doubles: 1-Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (Ind)/Purav Raja (Ind) bt Alt-Borna Gojo (Cro)/Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-8; Steven Diez (Can)/Malek Jaziri (Tun) bt Alt-Raul Brancaccio (Ita)/Johan Nikles (Sui) 5-7, 6-4, 10-6; 3-Saketh Myneni (Ind)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (Ind) bt Markos Kalovelonis (Gre)/Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) 6-3, 6-3; Hugo Grenier (Fra)/Alexandre Muller (Fra) bt Enzo Couacaud (FRa)/Andrew Harris (Aus) 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; 4-N Sriram Balaji (Ind)/Vishnu Vardhan (Ind) bt Mathias Bourgue (Fra)/Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Check out DH's latest videos