Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested

He was present when a former junior national champion Sagar Dhankad was beaten to death

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2021, 09:54 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 10:34 ist
Sushil Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler, officials said on Sunday.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run.

Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest. 

Kumar, who had also won a world title and Commonwealth Games golds, was present when a former junior national champion Sagar Dhankad was beaten to death at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium in a clash between rival wrestlers, according to police.

Sushil Kumar
Arrest

