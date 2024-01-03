Wrestling Federation without Sanjay Singh is acceptable to us: Sakshi Malik

Sanjay Singh had defeated 2010 CWG gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a huge 40-7 margin.

Prem Chand Lochab, who was from the Sheoran panel and had the backing of Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, was elected secretary general.

Sakshi also requested the ad-hoc panel to conduct age group nationals at the earliest.

"I don't want that any young wrestler suffers because of us. The ad-hoc committee has already announced senior nationals and I request the ad-hoc committee to announce the Under-15, U-17 and U-20 nationals."

Interestingly, hundreds of junior wrestlers on Wednesday assembled at Jantar Mantar to protest against Malik, Phogat and Punia, who they blamed for the mess in Indian wrestling.

Malik then revealed that her family is getting threats.

"For past two-three days, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's goons have become active. My mother is getting threats through phone calls. People are calling and saying that a case will be registered against someone in my family.

"People on social media are abusing us but they should remember that they have sisters and daughters at their home."

Asked if she would consider becoming a sports administrator, Malik replied in a negative.

"I'm disturbed. We just want that junior wrestlers to not suffer. As of now I don't have it in my mind.

"We're being blamed for junior wrestlers' loss and that's incorrect. If women are involved in running of sport, that'll be good," she said.