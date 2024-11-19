YouTuber IShowSpeed reveals plans to compete in 2028 LA Olympics

<p>Famous American <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/youtube">YouTuber</a> IShowSpeed has revealed plans to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics, having recently lost to Olympics gold medalist Noah Lyles in what was seemingly a close contest.</p>.<p>Speed, born Darren Watkins Jr, went viral a couple of years ago for his imitation of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration. </p><p>He has not looked back since, building upon the attention he gained to attract millions of followers through various forms of live stream content, including live vlogs, gaming, reactions, etc. </p><p>Through his fame, he has travelled across the world and met various people in high places, including world leaders, athletes, other famous YouTubers, and most notably footballers, including his favourite icon CR7 himself.</p>.Cristiano Ronaldo super fan cycles 13,000 km to meet the football legend.<p>Speed, currently has over 33 million subscribers on YouTube, on November 7, held a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZXefjyU-eM" rel="nofollow">live stream</a> where he competed in a 50M sprint with 2024 Olympic 100M gold medalist Noah Lyles for $100,000, sponsored by another famed YouTuber MrBeast.</p><p>While Lyles won the contest, it seemed fairly even, with Speed even leading it for a while. </p>.<p>Perhaps building on the basis of that race, Speed, at the ComplexCon Las Vegas, announced his next goal- the Olympics. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.marca.com/en/technology/gaming/2024/11/18/673b441dca4741ff388b456c.html" rel="nofollow">report</a> in Spanish outlet <em>Marca, </em>Speed said, "In 2028 I will run in the Olympics for sure. I will run the 100 meters, the 50 and even the 200." </p><p>The content creator had to be reminded that Olympics has no 50M sprint, after which he clarified that he meant the 100M one.</p>.<p>The American has performed various athletic feats over the years and is acknowledged to be extremely fit for someone who isn't an athlete. </p><p>Despite this, it will likely take lots of training and development for him to attempt to race professionally. Additionally, we cannot rule out that the Lyles race was made to be close to make the content exciting.</p><p>Will he truly attempt to compete or not, only time will tell. </p>