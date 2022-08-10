1,680 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka, recorded 1,680 Covid-19 cases taking the state's active caseload to 10,351, according to the official bulletin by the state government on Wednesday. The day's test positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent. Of the 1,680 cases, 1,058 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Five Covid deaths were reported from Chikkaballapur, Raichur, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts, taking the state's total Covid deaths to 40,128. A total of 24,504 tests were conducted. As many as 2,114 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,73,873.