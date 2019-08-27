1,800 more KSRTC buses for festival rush

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate travel arrangements for passengers in view of the festive weekend on account of Gowri-Ganesha festival.

The corporation will operate additional 1,800 buses on August 30 and 31 from Bengaluru to cater to the festival rush. The KSRTC is offering a 5% discount on bookings made by four or more persons in a single go and a 10% discount is offered on the return journey bookings if booked simultaneously.

According to a release, special buses will be operated from Kempegowda bus station to coastal and Malnad districts besides regular operations towards North Karnataka districts and Tirupati. Buses towards Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts will be operated from Mysuru Road bus station. Advance booking of tickets facility has been provided through KSRTC website and computerized counters both in Karnataka and other states. All premier special bus services will operate from Shantinagar bus station to various places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.