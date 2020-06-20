518 private hospitals, two stadiums, one ashram allowed to treat COVID-19 patients

The state on Saturday authorised 518 private hospitals and medical colleges in Karnataka empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) to treat COVID-19 patients henceforth. 44 of these facilities are in Bengaluru.

The list of hospitals are on the website of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. The circular comes after the state saw a surge in cases and reducing beds in ICUs, especially those with oxygen and ventilators. There have also been complaints from patients about the facilities and infrastructure in government COVID-19 designated hospitals.

On Saturday the state also authorised two stadiums and one ashram in Bengaluru to function as COVID Care Centres to treat asymptomatic patients: Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakapura Road, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in SR Nagar, and Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The state also released a notification stating 16 government hospitals in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will function as Dedicated COVID Health Centres that will treat mild to moderately symptomatic patients. The beds reserved in these hospitals are 1,330. Out of which 527 are oxygenated beds, 167 are ICU beds for COVID and 92 are beds with ventilators reserved for COVID-19.