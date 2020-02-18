6 months after rain fury, flood victims still await rehabilitation

With the receding of the water level in River Cauvery, the remains of a few houses and household articles that were washed away in the fury of the flood during the rainy season are visible. However, the flood victims who were dreaming of building a new life are still struggling.

Even six months after the rain fury, the victims are yet to get a roof over their head.

Even the process of allotting sites to the victims has not been completed. A few families have received rent allowance while others are still looking up at the government, anticipating assistance.

The victims who were residing on the banks of the river at Guhya Gram Panchayat have started a protest. In spite of the victims staging a protest for the last 10 days at Siddapura, neither District In-charge Minister V Somanna nor any other ministers have responded to them.

On the promise of providing rehabilitation by distributing sites to the victims on survey number 87/2 at Abhyatmangala, they were asked to vacate the relief centre three months ago. Barring the levelling of the land and marking the border of the sites, no progress has been made at Abhyatmangala so far, alleged a victim.

Beneficiaries have to pass through a private estate to reach the land identified by the district administration for rehabilitation. The private landowners have prohibited the entry and have put up a board. The talks with the private landowners and district administration have failed, allege activists.

Though sites have been distributed to 57 families, it has not benefited them. Land was identified at Bettadakadu for rehabilitation. However, owing to stay order, the victims could not be rehabilitated,

they added.

Yamuna, a flood victim, said, “Thousands of acres of land has been encroached upon in the district. The authorities should reclaim the encroached land and distribute it among the beneficiaries. We will eke out a living by daily wage work. The deputy commissioner had sought three months time to provide rehabilitation facilities. Even after three months, the rehabilitation is still a mirage.

Several houses constructed on the banks of River Cauvery at Nelyahudikeri, Karadigodu, Guhya, Kakkatakadu, Bethri, Koodugadde and Siddapura were washed away in the flood. Residents are worried about the next monsoon.

The district administration has identified 228 families residing on the banks of river as illegal. A few of the families have received rent allowance for five months.

“We have been living on the banks of the river for the past several decades. By considering us as illegal, they are denying us basic facilities. They need us to exercise our franchise in election. But now, we are looked down upon. Having no sites, we are still residing on the banks of the river,” said a victim.

According to revenue department officials, “The encroachment cases are in the court. Alternative land is being looked into.”

As many as 800 houses are being constructed for the victims of the 2018 natural calamity. Of this, only 33 houses have been completed and handed over to the victims in Karnangeri. The remaining houses will be distributed by March-end, promised District In-charge Minister V Somanna.