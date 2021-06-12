Actor Upendra adopts elephant

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 12 2021, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 09:57 ist
Kannada actor, director and politician Upendra Rao. Credit: DH File Photo/Srilekha.R

Actor Upendra adopted an elephant at Sri Chamarajendra zoo, in Mysuru.

Upendra adopted African elephant after actor Darshan Thoogudeepa called for contributions to zoo animals.

Upendra has said, he joined hands for the good cause called by Darshan.

Upendra
elephant
Mysuru

