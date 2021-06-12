Actor Upendra adopts elephant

Actor Upendra adopted an elephant at Sri Chamarajendra zoo, in Mysuru.
Upendra adopted African elephant after actor Darshan Thoogudeepa called for contributions to zoo animals.
Upendra has said, he joined hands for the good cause called by Darshan.
