Assembly session: Anand Singh non-committal

Congress MLA Anand Singh has said that he would not say anything about attending the Assembly session for Trust Vote on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Vijayanagar (Hosapete) MLA said 'wait and see' when asked about his participation in the session on Monday.

"I have not disappeared. I was in Bengaluru, where my father Prithviraj Singh is undergoing treatment at Vikram Hospital. I have documents to support my claims. Some people had lodged a missing person complaint stating that I have gone missing. I have personally submitted relevant documents to the police station where the complaint was lodged," he explained.