Belagavi police under fire for assaulting health official

A Health Department employee on Saturday sustained grievous injuries after he was allegedly caned and kicked by the Belagavi city cops for violating the lockdown clamped in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cops later admitted him to the District hospital.

Health official Basavaraj Dollin was on his way to the office from his house at Mahantesh Nagar when the incident took place. The victim said, despite producing his ID and the department files, the police personnel kicked and beat him up till he became unconscious.

The official added, he has suffered injuries in the abdomen, arms, legs and back.

Realising their mistake, the senior officials pressured, cajoled and pleaded with me not to file a complaint against the errant cops, Dollin said.

District Health Officer Dr. S V Munyal told DH, “I have brought the incident to the notice of Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli and senior police officials. I have sought action against the police personnel responsible for the assault.”

He said, a medico-legal case had been registered. “Dollin has been admitted for treatment. The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar when Dollin was on his way to office with emergency work and documents,” he added

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar did not respond to the calls made by DH reporter for his reaction on the incident.