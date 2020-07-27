Belagavi priest fixed Ram temple ‘muhurat’

Belagavi priest fixed Ram temple ‘muhurat’

DHNS 
DHNS , Belagavi ,
  • Jul 27 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 23:28 ist

It was Vidya Vihar Vidyalaya Kulapati N R Vijayeendra Sharma who gave the auspicious ‘muhurat’ of August 5 for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, it is reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple.

He was contacted by Ram temple Trustee Swami Govinddevgiri Maharaj to give an auspicious muhurat for the foundation stone laying.

Sharma told DH that he had sent four auspicious timings: July 29 (after 9 am), July 31 (from 7 am to 9 am), August 3 (after 10 am) and August 5 full day. Finally, August 5 was selected for the laying of the foundation stone.

Sharma said he himself had drafted the letter with dates and auspicious timings and sent it to the the temple Trustee on June 15.  

Belagavi priest
Ram Temple

