Bereaved families still await insurance for Covid-19 warriors

The families of a majority of doctors and other healthcare personnel who lost their lives during the first wave of the pandemic are still awaiting the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover announced by the central government last year.

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka unit, the families of less than 10 of the 55 doctors who perished during the first wave received the relief, while only one of the 11 Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) received the benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) last year. The situation was no different for contract and outsourced healthcare employees.

To make matters worse for those in the front line of the second wave, the Centre has cancelled the insurance cover. According to a circular by the Ministry of Health, the scheme ended on March 24, 2021, with a one-month extension for final submission of all eligible claims.

Dr Srinivas S from IMA, Karnataka, shared a list of 55 doctors who had succumbed during the first wave of Covid-19 in various parts of the state. “Only a handful of them received the insurance benefits,” he said, noting that it was practitioners who diagnosed patients at private clinics who had borne the brunt of the disease.

“Many doctors haven’t received justice under the scheme,” he said. Health Ministry told Rajya Sabha this year that only 160 doctors had died, while the figure compiled by the IMA was 650, said Srinivas, who serves as the chairman of the IMA National Standing Committee on Child Health.

Nagalakshmi, president of State Asha Workers Association, said families of 11 workers had submitted claims under PMGKP. “Only one has received it till date,” she said. Manjunath, son of 48-year old Asha worker Sakamma from Ballari district, who died in May last year, said that despite submitting multiple copies of relevant documents, the insurance claim was yet to be honoured.

"I spent around Rs 15,000-20,000 in the process of arranging all documents and attestations,” he said.

Around 22-25 contract health workers succumbed during the first wave, Vishwaradhya H Yamoji, president of the Karnataka State Health Contractual and Outsourcing Employees Association (KSHCOEA), said. “We know of one case in Yadgir, where the worker’s family received Rs 50 lakh. However, majority of the victims are yet to benefit,” he said.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the scheme, Dr Srinivas said that it would adversely affect the morale of healthcare personnel. Nagalakshmi said the decision came as a blow to front line warriors, already stretched due to the crisis caused by the second wave.

State government sources, meanwhile, blamed the delay on the central government and the insurance companies roped in for the scheme.

What’s the scheme?

Known as PMGKP, the Rs 50 lakh health insurance scheme was launched on March 30, 2020 — days after the nationwide lockdown — initially for a period of three months. Subsequently, it was extended to March 24, 2021. So far, 287 claims have either been settled or approved.

“The scheme acted as an effective safety net. It also played a very important psychological role in sending the right signals to healthcare workers,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to all states.