BJP fields K Narayan for bypoll for Karnataka Rajya Sabha seat

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 15:49 ist
Credit: DH/file photo.

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it has fielded K Narayan, a businessman with an RSS background, for the Rajya Sabha election in Karnataka.

The bypoll for one Rajya Sabha seat is scheduled for December 1.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ashok Gasti. Gasti had contracted Covid-19 within two months of getting elected into the Rajya Sabha, and succumbed at a hospital in Bengaluru on September 17.

Narayan, who is into printing business, belongs to backward-class Devanga Community.

Born in Mangaluru, Narayan is currently settled in Bengaluru.

Narayan did his Primary, High School and College Education at Mangaluru, and shifted to Bengaluru in 1971.

