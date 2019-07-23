BJP is trying to imprison me, alleges DK Shivakumar

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he was extremely hurt by certain remarks of a section of BJP leaders and the way in which he was treated in Mumbai when he had gone there to meet rebel Congress legislators.

Participating in the discussion on the vote of confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar claimed, "BJP is hatching a conspiracy to imprison me. I need protection from you (Assembly Speaker)."

He claimed that the saffron party began targeting him ever since he helped a Muslim leader from Gujarat to win an election.

In his speech that lasted for over one hour, Shivakumar referred to the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, Sarvajna, Mahabharat, Sanskrit slokas and French philosopher Voltaire.

"I wasn't hurt when I was not made a minister in Dharam Singh cabinet. I wasn't hurt when I was ignored for the cabinet berth in Siddaramaiah government. I wasn't pained when my mother was ill-treated over property issues by Income Tax and ED sleuths. But, I felt extremely hurt when I was made to stand on the road in Mumbai. I was detained and then dumped into Mumbai airport," an emotional Shivakumar remarked.

"Am I a criminal to be treated that way? I am a minister of Karnataka government," he said.

Shivakumar said that the most disheartening remark in his entire political career was made by BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal.

"A day before an important case against me in the court, Yatnal alleged that I was trying impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get rid of cases. He claimed that I was helping the formation of the BJP government," he said.

He said that Yatnal's remarks influenced the judge and he could not get justice.

"I have decided to a file a defamation suit for Rs 2.04 crore against Yatnal," he said.

Shivakumar repeatedly quoted certain sections of Article X and claimed that 15 rebel MLAs would be disqualified and their dream of becoming ministers would not be fulfilled.

"BJP has misled them and my friends have fallen in the trap," he remarked.

He also came down heavily on rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj for backtracking and said, "I was the reason why he got a ticket. I wish to tell Nagaraj that I will meet him in the political battlefield in Hoskote."

He said that he could have locked up five rebel MLAs, but did not do as he had trusted them.

Terming the rebel MLAs as 'highly satisfied' MLAs, he said that he was pained to see the end of their political career.

Shivakumar said that his commitment was only for former chief ministers S Bangarappa, S M Krishna and Gandhi family.

He termed Yeddyurappa as star of Operation Lotus and congratulated him for making a seventh untiring attempt to bring down the government.

"BJP has the mandate at the Centre. Let the saffron party cleanse political system by ending defections and upholding democratic principles. We will support it," he said.

He ended quoting Voltaire, "God save me from my Friends. I can protect myself from my enemies."

Yeddyurappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP MLA J C Madhuswamy raised objections strongly criticising Shivakumar's remarks.

They said that Shivakumar was threatening and misleading rebel MLAs.