BJP reorganisation on the cards after leadership change

Following the long-drawn process of easing out B S Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post, the state BJP unit is now looking at a rejig in its ranks.

According to sources, the rejig will likely be affected ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly election in 2023. Among the party posts that could be changed include its president and general secretaries who play a key role in party organisation at the ground level.

Though Yediyurappa could not ensure his son and BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra’s induction into the Cabinet, the party sources say that Yediyurappa will pull some strings to ensure a key position to his son in the party unit.

“Right now, Vijayendra is vice-president of the state unit - which technically is below the post of president and general secretary. He wanted to be the general secretary the last time the state party unit was reorganised, which was struck down by the high command. Now, after Yediyurappa’s resignation as CM, Vijayendra is bound to stake a claim on a more prominent position in the state unit,” a source said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel is also expected to be on his way out, and former minister and MLA Arvind Limbavali could be his replacement. “Limbavali - who was part of Yediyurappa Cabinet - was among the ministers dropped under Bommai, even though he was minister for just six months. Since Limbavali is an organisation man, he was removed only after assurance of a better position,” a BJP functionary said.

Limbavali, along with BJP general secretary C T Ravi, emerged front-runners to head state BJP unit last time, before the high command surprised everyone by picking Dakshina Kannada MP Kateel.

However, the party office-bearers say that they are confident that any rejig of the state unit will only be after it completes the three-year term. “It’s been just over a year since the current unit took charge. I don’t think any change of state unit is on the cards as Kateel and the rest of the unit is doing amazing work,” an office-bearer, under the condition of anonymity, said.