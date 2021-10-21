Bypolls: BJP paying Rs 2,000 per vote, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that the ruling BJP is doling out Rs 2,000 for every vote in the Hangal and Sindgi assembly segments where bypolls are scheduled on October 30.

“They’re making money flow,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “There’s news there that [BJP] is paying Rs 2,000 per vote. On what basis will they ask for votes anyway? Let me know,” he said.

Lashing out at the BJP government, Siddaramaiah said the saffron party has no achievements to speak of. “They mismanaged Covid-19, they did not provide relief or pay compensation, they even fudged Covid-19 death figures and made money from equipment procured to fight the pandemic,” he charged.

Citing the example of housing, Siddaramaiah said, “You’ll not believe it, but it’s been 3.5 years since the Congress-JD(S) coalition government went, but not a single new house has been sanctioned. Why will people vote for them?”

The Hangal and Sindgi bypolls were necessitated due to the deaths of MLAs CM Udasi (BJP) and MC Managuli (JD-S), respectively. The Hangal bypoll is seen as a matter of prestige for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the Haveri district where this seat is located.

