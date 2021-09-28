'Caste census report awaiting clearance of legal hurdles'

The report of the social and economic survey (caste census) of Backward Classes will be submitted to the government after resolving the legal hurdles, Backward Classes Commission chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde has said.
“We cannot sit on the report nor the effort should go waste. A report by any commission should bear the signatures of the chairperson, members and the member-secretary. The then member-secretary of the commission has not signed on the final report. The question is whether the present member-secretary can sign the report and it is valid in the eyes of law. These issues are being deliberated on,” Hegde said.
Also read: Nitish reiterates demand for caste census, says it is in national interest
He was speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur on Tuesday.
Hegde said that the commission had received representations for and against including Lingayat Panchamasali community in Category 2A. A public hearing on this issue is scheduled for October 11 and 12.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds