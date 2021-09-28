'Caste census report awaiting clearance of legal hurdles'

The report of the social and economic survey (caste census) of Backward Classes will be submitted to the government after resolving the legal hurdles, Backward Classes Commission chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde has said.

“We cannot sit on the report nor the effort should go waste. A report by any commission should bear the signatures of the chairperson, members and the member-secretary. The then member-secretary of the commission has not signed on the final report. The question is whether the present member-secretary can sign the report and it is valid in the eyes of law. These issues are being deliberated on,” Hegde said.

He was speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur on Tuesday.

Hegde said that the commission had received representations for and against including Lingayat Panchamasali community in Category 2A. A public hearing on this issue is scheduled for October 11 and 12.