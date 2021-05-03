Chamarajanagar: Pall of gloom descends on hospital

Some were blaming officials, ministers, and the government while a few were seen pleading for oxygen

DHNS
DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 03 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 01:22 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A pall of gloom descended on the District Covid Hospital in the city after the alleged death of 24 Covid due to oxygen shortage, on Monday morning.

Hundreds of people, who lost their near and dear ones, were seen crying. Some were blaming officials, ministers, and the government while a few were seen pleading for oxygen.

There was also flash protest by the people condemning the alleged negligence of the hospital authorities and seeking compensation to the families of the deceased.

The scene outside the hospital was heart-wrenching. A woman, who had married two months ago, was crying and pleading, "Give my husband back. My husband was killed. Who will take care of me?"

A large number of people gathered on the hospital premises though the lockdown-like rules were in force.

The medical personnel and nurses were seen bidding a teary farewell to the Covid victims. 

