CM told to set house in order or go for fresh mandate

Congress leader and former Nagamangala MLA N Chaluvarayaswamy, on Thursday, said Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should correct his mistakes and find a logical solution to all problems in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, or dissolve the government and go for fresh elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "The coalition government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people. Kumaraswamy lacks the ability to lead the government by taking everyone into confidence. He is only exposing the disunity in the coalition government by issuing statements like he's a ‘Vishakanta’ and child of circumstances, he said.

Village stay

Commenting on the ‘village stay’ of the chief minister, Chaluvarayaswamy said, "It is not possible to bring changes among the people through village stays. The state will see development, if he manages to take the ministers and the MLAs into confidence and lead the government from the front, he said.

“During the JD(S)-BJP coalition government, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa used to safeguard the interests of his party legislators in the government. Even after two months of Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) has failed to treat the Congress leaders with courtesy. The Congress ministers have been extending total support, not raising any issues. The chief minister should understand this," he said.

The government is intending to sell large tracts of lands to Jindal Company, which has allegedly evaded tax. The issue should be discussed in the Coalition Coordination Committee. The chief minister should clarify his stand on the issue. It is important to seek the opinion of the locals before selling huge tracts of land, he said.

"The chief minister has been saying that he has sanctioned Rs 8,500 crore to the district. There is no evidence for it. The project announced by him is not included in the budget. Hence, he should come clear on it," the former minister said.

Privatisation of MySugar

Opposing the proposed privatisation of Mysore Sugar (MySugar) factory, Chaluvarayaswamy said, “It was an old idea. When the previous government resorted to privatise the factory. Kumaraswamy himself had saved it. Let him establish a new factory as assured or revive the factory. He should not mete out injustice to the farmers by privatising the factory."