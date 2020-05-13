Coronavirus Lockdown: Gyms, hotels, golf clubs can open in Karnataka after May 17, says CT Ravi

Gym, hotels and golf clubs will be allowed to resume operations after May 17, Tourism Minister CT Ravi announced Wednesday.

Ravi said this after holding talks with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“The CM said permission will be given,” Ravi told reporters. “Fitness centres and golf clubs had sought permission to restart activities. Hotels had also asked for clearance to start serving saying they’ll maintain social distancing norms,” he said.

“Allowing hotels will help revive local tourism,” the minister said. “Opening fitness centres is also important because sportspersons and celebrities had expressed concern that they’d lose their fitness,” said Ravi, who is also the minister for youth empowerment and sports.

“The CM has said that gyms can start after May 17 as long as social distancing norms are followed. Representatives of golf clubs have pointed out that they maintain distance and there’s no personal contact anyway,” Ravi said.

On April 29, Ravi submitted a detailed proposal to the CM on how the tourism sector can be revived. Tourism, which contributes 18% to Karnataka’s gross state domestic product, provides livelihood to about 35 lakh people. Thanks to the coronavirus-driven lockdown, all tourism activities have come to standstill with all bookings cancelled.

“Survival and revival - that’s how we want to kickstart the tourism sector,” Ravi said. “Right now, there’s no mindset for tourism. So, first, we need to change the mindset of people. To start with, we want to promote the ‘Love Your Native’ concept for local tourism. Then we will move to inter-district, inter-state and finally international. We have to assure people that they will get safety and hygiene,” he said.

