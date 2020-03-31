Coronavirus positive cases rise to 14 in Mysuru

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru increased to 14, with the declaration of two more confirmed cases by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar here, on Tuesday. 12 out of the 14 victims are employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. One is from Kerala.

In a communication, the DC has stated that both cases confirmed on Tuesday are residents of Mysuru city. While one (P95) is a 35-year-old, the other (P96) is a 41-year-old. Both were in contact with P52, the first infected person of Jubilant Life Sciences.

It has to be recalled that the first case was confirmed on March 21. He is a man in mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He went to KR Hospital and got himself admitted on March 20.

The second case was confirmed on March 23. He is a man in his mid-40s from Kerala, who had travelled from Dubai. He arrived in KIA from Dubai on March 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru. He too admitted himself for treatment at KR Hospital.

The third case was confirmed on March 26, a 35-year-old man, a resident of Mysuru city, who had no travel history. He is an employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Sciences. Again five persons of the same company were tested positive on March 28. While four of them are residents of Nanjangud town, one is a resident of Mysuru city. On March 30, four more confirmed cases also belonged to the same company.

While the first three patients are housed at the Isolation Ward of KR Hospital, the remaining are being treated at the designated COVID-19 Hospital, the new District Hospital, on KRS Road.