Covid-19: Tumakuru DC seeks death audit report of doctor who died in home isolation

A doctor on Covid-19 duty died due to the infection after ten days of home isolation in Tumakuru. The Deputy Commissioner has requested for the death audit committee report to understand the reason behind his sudden death.

Dr Devaraj, a doctor on Covid duty in Kunigal Taluk Government Hospital died on Tuesday night after his oxygen saturation levels dipped below normal and he experienced breathlessness.

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru, told DH, "He was asked to be isolated at home because he was asymptomatic. All his parameters were checked in this duration. He was given regular medicines given to Covid patients during this time."

However, after ten days, he suddenly experienced breathlessness. He was immediately shifted to the taluk hospital and then to Surya hospital, a private Covid hospital.

"He was brought to the private hospital at midnight but couldn't be saved. He wasn't given hospital treatment all these days because he was asymptomatic," Kumar said.

All supervision was being done by the staff of the hospital he worked at and since he was a medical officer, he was also checking his own health status, the DC said.

"We don't know the reason for his sudden demise, I am yet to receive the death audit committee report. Tumakuru district surgeon, the district surveillance officer, experts, and local private specialists who have been involved in Covid care will be looking at his case files," he said.

