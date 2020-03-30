Criminal case if people under quarantine come out: V Somanna

District In-charge Minister V Somanna said that criminal cases will be filed, if people under quarantine roam around, as they put the lives of others in risk, by coming out.
He said, "The government exhibited restraint on humanitarian grounds. But, as it is a risk to the whole society, severe action will be taken against the neglect and apathy of the persons under quarantine."
