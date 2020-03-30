Criminal case if people under quarantine come out: V Somanna

'Criminal case if people under quarantine come out'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 00:10 ist
District in-charge Minister V Somanna releases health kits, issued by Mysuru-Chamarajanagar DCC Bank. (DH Photo)

District In-charge Minister V Somanna said that criminal cases will be filed, if people under quarantine roam around, as they put the lives of others in risk, by coming out.

He said, "The government exhibited restraint on humanitarian grounds. But, as it is a risk to the whole society, severe action will be taken against the neglect and apathy of the persons under quarantine."

