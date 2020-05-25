COVID-19 suspect ends life in hospital in Davangere

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • May 25 2020, 13:29 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 13:29 ist
A 34-year-old COVID-19 suspect reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a roof of the toilet in District Chigateri general hospital in the city on Monday. 

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Manjunath, resident of Aanekonda, which has been declared as containment zone.

He was put in hospital quarantine on May 24. His throat swab was sent to a laboratory for COVID-19 test. But he took the extreme step even before the arrival of the test result.

