Davangere sees undeclared bandh; KSRTC buses short of passengers

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS , Davangere,
  • Apr 24 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 15:07 ist
Closed stores seen in Davangere. Credit: DH Photo

Davangere, one of the major commercial hubs in the state, witnessed an undeclared bandh after 10:30 am on Saturday, in the wake of the weekend curfew imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Medical stores, grocery and vegetable shops, milk parlors, and bakeries remained open till 10:00 am and people thronged them to purchase the essentials

Except for drug stores, all other shops remained shut after 10:00 am. Police patrolled in major areas in the city and directed traders to close down the shops. 

The number of passengers in KSRTC buses was less. Though conductors waited for hours together only a handful of passengers boarded the buses. Private buses stayed off the road. Davangere Tahasildar KS Girish directed traders in the APMC market to close down shops. 

Davangere
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

