Doctor injured in bee attack during cricket match in Davangere

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Apr 02 2022, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 02:18 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

A doctor was shifted to a private hospital in the city on Friday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees during a state-level cricket tournament of doctors organised by the Indian Medical Association Davangere Chapter at BIET ground.

Dr Suresh, a member of the Davangere Dons team suffered injuries after he was attacked by bees during the match between Davangere Dons and the Chikkamagalur district team around 2:30 pm. The players and umpires were also attacked. But they ran towards the pavilion and protected themselves from bees. Suresh was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. He is said to be out of danger.

The match was suspended for short period. Later, it was resumed. 

