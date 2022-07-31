Murders for political reasons not fair: Law minister

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy regretted murders taking place in Karnataka for political reasons.

He said it is not fair to hate people whether they be Hindus, Muslims and Christians. He also made it clear that the counter-murder in Mangaluru, i.e. the killing of Fazil for the murder of Praveen, is not fair.

He also defended that law and order has not collapsed in the state. It is not fair to make such remarks citing murders in coastal districts, he said, adding that the state had witnessed several protests and killings when Congress was in power.