Heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district

‘Vayu’ cyclone caused due to depression over Arabian Sea brought widespread rain across Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned of heavy rain on Wednesday also.

The Centre has said that the sea waves could be as high as 5.20 metre due to the cyclone and hence has advised people to stay away from breach. The district administration too has issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into sea.

The ‘Vayu’ cyclone is expected to hit Gujarat on June 14 as a result of which wind will blow at at a speed of 40 to 50 km in the western coast.

Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj Singrer has said that during emergencies people can call control room 1077 or on WhatsApp number 9483511015.

Kumta in Uttara Kannada district received heavy rain towards evening. There was intermittent rain in the remaining parts of the district. There was turbulence in Arabian Sea and gigantic waves were noticed at Rabindranath Tagore beach.

There were drizzle in Bailhongal of Belagavi district. There was cloudy weather in Belagavi city and Hirebagevad. Hubballi received brief spell of rain.

Incessant rain lashed Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district. Bidarahalli, Horatti, Phalguni, Sabbenahalli, and surrounding areas experienced heavy showers.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day. Rainwater has accumulated in dried up ponds and rivulets. Chikkamagaluru, Koppa, N R Pura, Sringeri taluks too experienced showers. Kottigehara has received 21 mm rainfall followed by Kalasa 16.7 mm.

Different parts of Dakshina Kannada received intermittent showers on Tuesday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.