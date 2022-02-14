Hijab Row Updates: 'Personal choice of clothing cannot be imposed on country,' says Yogi
updated: Feb 14 2022, 08:46 ist
A day ahead of high schools across the state up to class 10 that were shut in the wake of the Hijab row, reopening, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail.
The system should run as per the Constitution. We can't impose our personal religious beliefs & choices on the country & its institutions. Can I ask all employees in UP to wear 'bhagwa'? Dress code must be enforced in schools: UP CM Yogi
For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind,this is New India under leadership of PM Modi. New India is for development of all, but appeasement of none. It'll run as per Constitution not Shariat. Ghazwa-e-Hind' ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga: UP CM
Making uniform compulsory being portrayed as oppression of Muslims: Karnataka Minister
B.C. Nagesh, who was recently named Karnataka's minister for education, is in the thick of things surrounding the hijab row. He has been strongly propagating the idea of uniform minus hijab. In an interaction with IANS, the minister explained his perspectives on the raging controversy.
Q. The developments surrounding the hijab row have deeply hurt student mindset. How are you going to address the issue?
A: It will take many days to bring mindsets back on the right track. The students who remained friends till yesterday have developed the psyche that one is a Muslim and another is a Hindu. This is not good. If the norm of Uniform is practiced without any hindrances of religious practices it is possible to heal these divided mindsets. They will continue to have bitter memories but somehow they will come to the right track after sometime. But, it is a difficult process and it takes time.
What does it mean when a girl from Mandya can raise the slogan of Allah Hu Akbar? Where the mindsets have reached? I am not talking about what is right and what is wrong here. Everyone will have their emotions and they react to certain things. But, the reactive mindset has been developed already. How tenable is it for such developments to take place in college campuses?
BJP 'jittery'; raking up Hijab row, UCC shows hold over electorate slipping: Salman Khurshid
Accusing the BJP of polarisation during assembly polls by raking up issues such as the hijab row and the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said it showed that the BJP was "jittery" as its hold over the electorate was slipping, and asserted that the people were beginning to see "through their tricks".
He also termed the dubbing of the elections in Uttar Pradesh as a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party by some quarters as an "exaggeration" and said "this will not be the end of the story of the Congress party's revival, this will be the beginning of that story".
Meet on hijab row held in Udupi district, CFI skips
A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row. Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.
A girl in hijab will be country’s PM one day: Owaisi
A girl wearing Hijab will become the prime minister of the country one day, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said amid the controversy over Muslim women's headscarves. "If a girl decides to wear Hijab and asks her parents to do so and when her parents allow her to wear it, who can stop her from wearing it? We shall see, Inshallah," Owaisi is heard saying in a 43-second video of his address in an election rally.
“The girls will wear hijab, will wear Niqab and go to colleges and become doctors, collectors, SDMs and businessmen," Owaisi said in the video, shared on his Twitter handle. "You all keep in mind, perhaps when I am not alive, a girl wearing a hijab will become the prime minister of this country one day,” he added.
Hijab Row | CM Yogi tells news agency ANI, "Can't impose personal choice on the country"
Hijab row now erupts in Madhya Pradesh's Satna
As per official information, the fresh controversy over wearing hijab-burqa erupted at an Autonomous PG College in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday after an M.Com student Rukshana Khan arrived at the college wearing hijab to appear in the exam.
Wearing hijab will protect Muslim women from getting raped: Karnataka Congress MLA
Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed courted controversy here on Sunday by reportedly stating that rape incidents in India are high because of the non-wearing of hijab. Hijab protects women from such heinous crimes, he said.
Hijab row now erupts in Madhya Pradesh's Satna
As per official information, the fresh controversy over wearing hijab-burqa erupted at an Autonomous PG College in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Saturday after an M.Com student Rukshana Khan arrived at the college wearing hijab to appear in the exam.
Wearing hijab will protect Muslim women from getting raped: Karnataka Congress MLA
Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed courted controversy here on Sunday by reportedly stating that rape incidents in India are high because of the non-wearing of hijab. Hijab protects women from such heinous crimes, he said.
Create conducive learning environment in schools, Bommai tells officials
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that high schoolswill reopen from Monday and thatpriority would be accorded to create a conducive atmosphere for learning.
