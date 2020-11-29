Hindu outfits prejudiced against Tipu, says historian

Historian P V Nanjaraj Urs, on Sunday, opined that the Hindu outfits such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were prejudiced against Tipu Sultan and misleading the people.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the monuments in Srirangapatna taluk, he said, “A section of the people have been eyeing Tipu Sultan with suspicious eyes, because he belongs to Islam religion. They have been lying that the Tipu had killed around 90,000 Hindus in Kodagu. Besides, they have been claiming him as traitor, after the government started celebrating Tipu Jayanti from 2015. Tipu, who was once hailed as the ‘Tiger of Mysuru’ is now seen as a Muslim”, he said.

“If Tipu had been a Hindu, the same people would have demanded a ‘Bharat Ratna’ for him. Tipu should be seen as a ruler of that period. A British author, who was a part of the Anglo-Mysuru war had registered the facts about Tipu Sultan. Some have been demanding that Muslims be sent to Pakistan. These are not good developments”, he lamented.

Writers K Y Srinivas, Kuntibetta Chandraskeharaia, Harohalli Dhanyakumar, Kyathanahalli Raghu were present.