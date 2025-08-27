Eggs thrown at Lord Ganesh idol in Vadodara; 2 arrested, minor detained after video goes viral

<p>Vadodara: A group of individuals hurled eggs at a Lord Ganesh idol when it was being taken in a procession by devotees through a communally sensitive area of Vadodara city, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>An official informed police have arrested two persons and detained a minor in connection with the incident, which led to tension in the area.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday when an idol of the elephant-headed God was being taken for installation at a pandal (temporary shed) ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, the official said.</p>.<p>Three persons -- a minor and two men aged 20 and 29 -- allegedly threw eggs at the idol when the procession was passing through the Panigate locality of the Gujarat city, he stated.</p>.<p>One of the eggs fell on a part of the idol, causing anger among devotees, according to the official.</p>.<p>The desecration of the idol caused communal tension in the area with people demanding immediate action against the culprits.</p>.YouTuber Atharva Sudame deletes video of him purchasing Ganesh idol from Muslim seller after criticism, apologises.<p>Police registered an FIR and formed 12 teams, whose members scanned CCTV footage and used human intelligence to zero in on the trio, the official said.</p>.<p>Two of the accused, Sufian Mansuri (20) and Shahnawaz Qureshi (29), were arrested, while the minor was detained hours after the incident, the crime branch said in a statement.</p>.<p>They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 298 (defiling a place of worship to insult religion of any class of persons), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (mischief), said the statement.</p>.<p>Videos showed the arrested men limping and apologising with folded hands when they were being taken to the incident site for reconstruction of the crime. </p>