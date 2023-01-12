Hubbali gears up for National Youth Festival to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Amid elaborate security arrangements and other preparations, the stage is set for the inauguration of the five-day National Youth Festival (NYF) in Hubballi on Thursday. For the 75-minute ceremony in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the cultural extravaganza, the Railway Sports Ground is hosting thousands of people, mainly youth. Cultural march-past, yoga performance and 'mallakhamb' show will also be held as part of the inauguration programme.

Along with 7,500 youth from 28 states and eight union territories who are participating in the 26th NYF, around 25,000 people are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony. Along with Prime Minister Modi, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Karnataka ministers K C Narayan Gowda, Halappa Achar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Jagadish Shettar and others will be on the dais.

The inauguration of the NYF by PM Modi is scheduled at 4 pm, and he is expected to address the gathering for 30 minutes. The district administration is felicitating him with a Swami Vivekananda idol made of Bidri art, national flag (prepared in the Dharwad district) with a teak-wood frame, cardamom garland and cardamom peta prepared in Haveri.

Heavy security arrangements have been made especially in and around the NYF inauguration venue, and the road from the airport to the venue where the Prime Minister's motorcade will move. Banners and hoardings are displayed on Gokul Road, Club Road and other areas to welcome the PM.

A beautification drive was taken up including drawing of rangoli on the road. Rehearsals of the inaugural ceremony and movement of the PM's motorcade were conducted on Wednesday itself. Due to traffic diversions and blocking of some roads during the Prime Minister's visit, citizens are going to experience inconvenience.

Barricades have been placed at several places while police are making announcements not to park vehicles on the roadside. More than 3,000 policemen are on bundobust duty.

ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar stated that traffic on the roads through which the PM's motorcade will move would be blocked half-an-hour before the arrival and the departure of the PM's motorcade.

Citing possible inconvenience for students in reaching their schools and going home, the district administration has declared Thursday as a holiday for all primary and high schools in Hubballi city. Except the inauguration on Thursday, all other events of the NYF will be held at multiple locations in Dharwad till January 16.