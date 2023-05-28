Hubballi NGEF supplies transformers for Central Vista project

Amid the ongoing discussions surrounding the Central Vista redevelopment project, including the construction of the new Parliament building in New Delhi, a significant contribution is being made by a public sector undertaking based in Hubballi-Dharwad.

NGEF (Hubballi) Ltd in Rayapur is now supplying specially designed power distribution transformers for the Central Vista project. Two transformers manufactured by NGEF at its Bathinda plant have already been installed at the Vice-President's Enclave as part of the project, with an additional six transformers being produced for this ambitious undertaking by the Union government.

NGEF (Hubballi) Ltd, once known as a loss-making entity, has experienced a resurgence in recent years, receiving more orders and gradually recovering from its losses. As a state-owned enterprise, it has a significant presence as a permanent supplier of electrical induction motors to ISRO, serving esteemed customers such as NTPC and ESCOMs. Now, the company has gained the opportunity to contribute to the Central Vista project, even in the face of competition from private sector giants involved in transformer manufacturing.

S H Naregal, Managing Director of NGEF (Hubballi) Ltd, stated that two transformers of 1,250 KVA capacity each were manufactured at their Bathinda plant, adhering to the design and specifications provided by the high-level technical committee of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Impressed with the transformers already installed at the Vice-President's Enclave as part of the Central Vista project, the committee has placed an order for an additional six transformers of the same kind. These special transformers incorporate moisture-free and rust-free technology, ensuring a prolonged lifespan without the need for oil and filter changes for 15 to 20 years. Each of these specially designed transformers carries a price tag of approximately Rs 45 lakh. The remaining six transformers for the Central Vista project are currently being manufactured at the Bathinda plant and are scheduled to be delivered within two months.

Naregal further emphasized that the manufacturing process is closely monitored by the committee, comprising experts from different departments.

"Starting from the procurement of materials, the transformers undergo rigorous testing before being delivered to ensure their quality and reliability," he told DH.

Established in 1988 at Rayapur near Dharwad, NGEF (Hubballi) Ltd operated as a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based New Government Electrical Company (NGEF). Although the NGEF in Bengaluru ceased operations in 2002-03, NGEF (Hubballi) Ltd continued its activities. After experiencing 15 years of losses, the company started generating profits from the financial year 2017-18. With plants located in Rayapur on Hubballi-Dharwad Road, Bengaluru, Belagavi, and Bathinda, NGEF specializes in manufacturing and repairing transformers and motors of various capacities.