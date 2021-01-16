We have to thank Modi for saving our lives: Shettar on coronavirus vaccination drive

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong and decisive leadership helped India control the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking after participating in the inauguration programme of vaccine drive at Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi on Saturday he said that Covid-19 has come under complete control thanks to the efforts of PM Modi.

"India was among the first country to impose lockdown and also start the immunisation program., he said and added that Prime minister Modi had set a challenge in front of scientists and drug manufacturers. And it was because of the boost given by Modi that they were able to produce this vaccine in record time.

He said that the union government has made detailed plans for immunisation of health care workers. Later the vaccination will be provided to Covid-19 warriors like pourakarmikas, police and others. Soon, we will be able to bring the number of new cases to zero and send the covid packing.

He said we have to thank pm for protecting our lives.

Srinivas Ballari, a supervisor of Kim's Pwd wing received the first shot of Covishield in Dharwad District. DR Narayan Hebsur and his son Mayur Hebsur, who is interning at Kim's received the vaccination. A total of 115 doctors have enrolled their names for the day one of vaccination, said sources.