I am ready to happily sacrifice my position: HDK

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he was ready to "sacrifice" his post happily, as he replied to the confidence motion debate in the assembly.

"I am ready to happily sacrifice this position," Kumaraswamy said after the assembly debated the confidence motion for four days.

He also said he had no intention to drag the trust vote and added, "I apologise to the Speaker and the people of the state." Kumaraswamy also said discussions were on why he had not resigned and was sticking to the chair.

He said when the 2018 assembly polls results were out, he had plans to quit politics. "My political entry itself was all of a sudden and unexpected," he said.

BJP allegations baseless

He said that he was not going to run away and was ready for the floor test. He said that he was not concerned about the number of MLAs present.

He said that the BJP has made baseless allegations against him. He pointed out that it was his Special Investigation team that brought back Masoor Khan, the man behind the IMA scam.

On the rebel MLAs:

Questioning the rebel MLAs on their need to "run away to Mumbai", he asked "what injustice the government has done to them".