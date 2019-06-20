IMA case: ED summons absconding Mansoor

The Enforcement Directorate issued a summons to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, CEO and MD of I Monetary Advisory(IMA) Pvt Ltd, here on Thursday. The summons notice was stuck to the IMA Jewels office at Lady Curzon Road, Shivajinagar as Mansoor has been absconding after cheating several depositors of their investments.

The summons by Basavaraj R Magdum, Assistant Director, in connection with the Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) filed recently has directed Mansoor Khan to appear before ED officials on June 24 at 11 am along with several documents mentioned in the summons.

They include a passport size photograph, passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, details of all the bank accounts held by Mansoor's various firms and his family members in India and abroad, details of the companies he is associated with in India and abroad, details of his movable and immovable properties and copies of all the I-T returns filed by Mansoor and his firms since it was incorporated.

The summons dated June 19, came two days after ED and Income Tax officials raided the IMA premises on Tuesday. ED had filed an ECIR - which is equivalent to a police FIR - against the Bengaluru based firm on June 14, days after the scam was exposed. More than 30,000 people were cheated of their investments after Mansoor's IMA had lured people to invest in his firm in the guise of 'Islamic Investment'.

Mansoor fled the country after he was summoned for questioning by the police regarding his firm. Investigating agencies believe that Mansoor had planned to evade the country in the month of May and had ensured that his wife and kids left the country before him.