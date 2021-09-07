Kalaburagi: 4 JD(S) corporators to meet HDK today

Kalaburagi: 4 JD(S) corporators to meet HDK today

Sources said the four corporators are likely to meet Kumaraswamy on Wednesday morning

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Sep 07 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 23:59 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI Photo

Four newly-elected JD(S) corporators have reached Bengaluru to meet former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday to hold talks with him regarding alliances to form the body in Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP). 

The polls to KMP threw up a hung house in the 55-member body. While Congress emerged as the single-largest party, BJP came second with 23 seats.

The JD(S) won four seats, emerging as kingmaker. The magic number to take control of the Palike is 28. 

Sources said the four corporators are likely to meet Kumaraswamy on Wednesday morning.

Check out latest videos from DH

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JD(S)
Kalaburagi
Karnataka
H D Kumaraswamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 