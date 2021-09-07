Kalaburagi: 4 JD(S) corporators to meet HDK today

Four newly-elected JD(S) corporators have reached Bengaluru to meet former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday to hold talks with him regarding alliances to form the body in Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP).
The polls to KMP threw up a hung house in the 55-member body. While Congress emerged as the single-largest party, BJP came second with 23 seats.
The JD(S) won four seats, emerging as kingmaker. The magic number to take control of the Palike is 28.
Sources said the four corporators are likely to meet Kumaraswamy on Wednesday morning.
