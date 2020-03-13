Coronavirus: 46 people who were in direct contact with COVID-19 victim in quarantine in Kalaburagi

A total of 46 people who were in direct contact with COVID-19 victim have been quarantined in Kalaburagi.

Throat samples of four family members who showed symptoms of flu have been collected and sent for laboratory in Bengaluru. They have been admitted to the ESIC hospital for treatment.

Thirty-one people have been categorised as high risk and 15 as low risk. Deputy Commissioner B Sharat told DH that the 31 high-risk people are being shifted to isolation wards at ESI Hospital in Kalaburagi.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Ward No. 30 where the victim was residing has been created as a zone and the staff of the Health Department have been screening the people

A containment zone has been created by the authorities where the COVID-19 victim's family was residing. The residents who are going out and are returning home are being screened.

A total of four hospital personnel who treated the victim have also been quarantined.

School and colleges of the city have been declared holiday for a week.

"Of the people, one developed cold and three developed coughs. Their blood samples an throat swabs have been sent for laboratory. We are expecting a report by today night," DC B Sharat told DH.

Sharat said that private hospitals where people visit with complaints of cough, fever and cold, breathlessness should report to the district thrice a day.

"Those who have returned from foreign trips should voluntarily visit the hospital for a check up and remain at home for 14 days," he said.

Malls and film theatres have been ordered to close for some days.

The public has been appealed not to assemble in groups to avoid being infected by coronavirus.