Kannada love: 5 lakh to sing on October 28 in Karnataka

Five lakh singers will simultaneously render three popular songs at iconic places and tourist attractions in Karnataka on October 28 as part of the state government's Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

The Kannada and Culture department is gearing up for the unique feat by coordinating with all the 31 district administrations and private organisations. Overseas Kannada associations will also take part in the event.

Kannada and Culture minister V Sunil Kumar told reporters that all preparations have been done.

"It is not just singers but any citizen can join and sing the songs. This is not a government programme but a people's event. As per the plan, more than five lakh singers will take part in the event in more than 1,000 places. The rendition of songs across Karnataka will begin at 11 am," said Kumar.

The government has chosen 'Baarisu Kannada Dindimava' penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, 'Jogada Siri Belakinalli' by Dr KS Nissar Ahmed and music director Hamsalekha's 'Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku' for the programme.

In Bengaluru, the event will take place at Vidhana Soudha and see the participation of CM Basavaraj Bommai, minister Sunil Kumar, chief secretary and other bureaucrats.

People will sing the songs at bus, railway stations and airports at Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Hubballi.

