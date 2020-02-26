Karnataka BJP set for rejig; shift in power equations likely

The Karnataka BJP is all set for a rejig amid growing disgruntlement within the party ranks. The selection of representatives for the state executive committee and heads of various morchas is expected to be carried out next week, which might redefine the power centres within the saffron party.

The selection of office-bearers to various morchas, after which executive committee members to the state BJP unit will be chosen is expected to be held shortly. While the appointment of office-bearers for eight morchas is expected to be completed by March 8, it will take one more month for finalising the executive committee members.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who has been a decisive figure within the saffron party, is expected to be elevated to the state executive committee from Yuva Morcha, He is currently the general secretary of Yuva Morcha.

The BJP has totally eight morchas including the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Minority Morcha among others. Appointment to key positions in the morchas is often made by the state president.

Sources said that new appointments could reflect attempts to shift the party power center from the camp that has been loyal to the ageing Yediyurappa towards the RSS camp comprising those who align with BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh. Moreover, new ministers - who jumped ship from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to BJP - are also expected to demand positions for their followers, citing "efforts to strengthen the party."

Speaking to DH, BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said that office-bearers of the state executive committee will be selected based on nominations by district units. "The executive committee comprises MLAs and ex-MLAs and will have around 250 members," he said.

On front-runners for various posts, he said that young leaders will be given an opportunity. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will not continue as the Kisan Morcha president, he added.

Sources added that one of the younger MLAs could be made Yuva Morcha president, though there are aspirants among existing office-bearers for the post.