CM Bommai to supervise Bengaluru's mega projects

Karnataka CM Bommai to personally supervise Bengaluru's mega projects

The mega projects that he will personally be supervising include metro, outer ring road, high-speed train from the international airport to the city centre

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 29 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 17:48 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he will personally monitor the progress of mega projects in Bengaluru and will be dedicating the first working hour of his day to supervise them.

"We have got a very big vision for Bengaluru, the greatest challenge is whether we will be capable of keeping up the timeline in implementing the projects. Therefore early planning, perfect planning, as well as the perfect implementation of the plan is very important," Bommai said.

Speaking at an event here, he said accountability of all the major projects is more important than anything else. "The first decision that I have taken, as far as Bengaluru is concerned is that I will personally supervise the progress of all mega projects in Bengaluru, from CMO (Chief Minister's office). Within the next 20 days, my dashboard will be ready, day-to-day updates will be there and I will dedicate my first working hour of the day for supervising the progress of mega projects in Bengaluru," he said.

The mega projects that he will personally be supervising include metro, outer ring road, high-speed train from the international airport to the city centre. Bengaluru International Airport will be unique in the world as it will be connected by metro, sub-urban and high-speed trains. The CM was speaking after inaugurating the extended Purple Line of Bangalore Metro on Mysuru Road here.

Noting that not only the infrastructure, his government also has plans to develop the slums in the city and thereby improve the living standard of the people there, Bommai said, "we will have special authority for health infrastructure in the city, and regarding traffic we have decided to work on 12 high-density roads for seamless traffic movement, also seamless signalling with artificial intelligence."

The government has plans for all-round development of the city that include core areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), about 110 villages that were added to it, and also "showcasing" the Central Business District (CBD). He said, "Bengaluru has a potential for another 3-4 CBDs- north, east, south and west, this is part of our vision."

Observing that Bangalore Metro should increase its potential to carry people, Bommai said, "I have directed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to complete the metro works under Phase II by 2024, one year earlier than the present deadline of 2025. They said it is difficult, but I say we have to struggle and overcome that difficulty."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

 