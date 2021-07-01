Karnataka CM Yediyurappa receives CSR donations

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 23:50 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday received 40 ICU beds and medical equipment donated by various companies under their corporate social responsibility initiatives to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the donation was made by CII, Embassy Group, 3M, Swiss Re, Capitaland Hope Foundation, Axa and iCEMA. 

Also, a 500 litres per minute oxygen plant would also come up contributed by Lowe’s India through Sambhav Foundation, the CMO said. “Yooil Infrastructure has donated 50 oxygen concentrators and Indian American Donors has contributed 50 ventilators to Karnataka,” the CMO added.  

