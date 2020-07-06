Karnataka: Covid-19 cases on the rise; 1,843 new infections; 981 in Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 1,843 Covid-19 cases on Monday with Bengaluru accounting for 981 of them. This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru to 10,561. The city is currently grappling with 8,860 active Covid-19 cases.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The contacts of a majority of the cases reported in Bengaluru are yet to be traced. Some cases in Bengaluru were patients who reported to hospitals with symptoms of Influenza-like-Illness (ILI).

Elsewhere, 99 new cases were reported in Ballari district. 81 cases were reported in Uttara Kannada, 68 in Bengaluru Rural, 56 in Dharwad, 53 in Kalaburagi and 34 in Dakshina Kannada. The state reported 30 deaths, including 10 patients in Bengaluru. Eight deaths were reported in Bidar district. As many as 680 patients infected with the virus recovered on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,527. There are currently 14,385 active cases in the state. It has reported 25,317 cases so far. The state tested 15,880 samples on Monday.

In all, 279 patients are currently in the ICU out of which 166 are in Bengaluru alone. Among the 30 fatalities reported on Monday, 10 are from Bengaluru Urban and the other 20 are from Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Ballari, Mysuru, Bidar, Tumakuru, Chikkabalapur, Bagalakot, Hassan and Kodagu. While two of them died at their residence on June 21 and June 30, four were brought dead on June 25, 28, 29, and July 2.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours alone, many breached home quarantine. According to the state Covid-19 war room, among these, 61 were sent to home quarantine, 14 FIRs were filed and 9,588 were given a warning. In Bengaluru Urban and BBMP limits alone, 7,659 people were warned. Five were sent to institutional quarantine in Bengaluru sRural.

According to the state war room report for Sunday released in the wee hours of Monday, 9,352 cases are still under investigation in the state. In all, 6,903 have a domestic travel history, 4,293 have a contact history, 1,900 ILI cases are under investigation, 577 have an international travel history and 449 SARI cases are under investigation.