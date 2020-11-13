19 projects underway to provide 41K sites: Somanna

Housing Minister V Somanna said, “The government has taken up development of 2,736 acres of lands under 19 projects at a cost of Rs 1,888 crore to distribute 41,040 residential sites.”

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, on Friday, Somanna said, “Tender process is underway for eight projects, for development of 357 acres of land, at a cost of Rs 159 crore. Works are under progress on 2,015 acres of land under 16 projects to provide 25,732 sites and 70 houses at a cost of Rs 894 crore.”

He said, “Steps have been taken for the development of 30,000 sites in Bengaluru, on 1,938 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3,455 crore in villages under Jiigani hobli, Surya Nagar Fourth Stage, all modern amenities, under Pradan Mantri Township project.”

“Since Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assumed office, the government has distributed a total of 1,536 properties, including 1,134 sites, 380 houses,16 community amenity sites and six commercial sites, under various projects, garnering Rs 400 crore,” Somanna said.

“Besides earning revenue, the government intends to provide affordable housing for the needy. It is decided to provide sites at 50% discount to physically-challenged persons and widows. Plans are afoot to provide 1.62 lakh houses in rural areas, 20 houses in each village, to economically backward families,” the minister said.