2.6 kg marijuana seized in Nagamangala

Gayathri V Raj
  • Sep 24 2020, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Acting on a tip-off that marijuana was being sold at a farm on Mysuru Road, Nagamangala town police raided the spot and seized cannabis weighing 2.6 kg and arrested three persons.

The accused are Imraz Khan, Syed Azhar and Mohammed Juhaid, residents of Rehmath Nagar, in Nagamangala town, Mandya district. Acting on the guidance of Superintendent of Police, K Parashuram, Dy SP Vishwanath, CPI Rajendra and officials raided the place and seized 2.6 kg marijuana, three mobile phones, and Rs 1,900 cash. Town police have registered a case.

