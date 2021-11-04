28,000 govt schools shut down in Karnataka: Shankar

Shankar said that the NEP is a conspiracy for privatising the education system

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 04 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 21:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Karnataka Dalit Sangarsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vada) general secretary Mavalli Shankar said that nearly 28,000 government schools had been closed in the state in the recent past.

In a press conference here, Shankar said, "Children in rural areas and slum-like areas are deprived of education due to the closure of schools. Introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) is a conspiracy for privatising the education system."

He said, "The eminent persons should debate the issues and thus the Samiti will support Rajya Raitha Sangha supported candidate N Prasanna Gowda in the upcoming Legislative Council election."

Raita Sangha president Badagalpur Nagendra said that 16 unions had agreed to support Raitha Sangha in the upcoming elections.

DSS state unit convener Guruprasad Keragodu, leaders Aalagoody Shivakumar, Shambulinga Swamy and Siddaraju Doddinduvadi were present.

Karnataka
Schools
Education
National education policy

