The police have filed cases against 34 people for allegedly partying till midnight violating the lockdown norms at a farm near Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam on Wednesday.

The farmhouse belongs to Shekar of Mysuru. The party was arranged as part of birthday celebration of Bharat Raj of Mysuru. The locals lodged a complaint with the police, alleging public nuisance, loud noise and dancing. Ban orders are in place from 9 pm to 6 am. They were warned and released on station bail.