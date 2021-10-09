4 children screened under Arogya Nandana test positive for Covid in Dakshina Kannada

Four children tested under ‘Arogya Nandana’, child screening programme, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district.

A total of 2,541 samples of children and students from class VI to II PUC were collected for RT-PCR tests in the district till October 5. According to available statistics from the Health and Family Welfare Department, 168 samples of children from class VI, 183 samples from class VII, 521 samples from class VIII, 463 samples from class IX, 660 samples from class X, 450 students of I PUC and a few students of II PUC were tested under Arogya Nandana.

The four children from Mangaluru taluk in class 7 tested positive for Covid. From class 6 to II PUC, a total of 936 students from Bantwal, 334 from Belthangady, 442 from Mangaluru, 668 from Puttur and 161 from Sullia were tested for Covid. With experts cautioning that Covid third wave is likely to affect children, the state Health Department had launched child screening programme, Arogya Nandana.

Children with malnutrition, low immunity and other co-morbidities were identified and with the co-operation of Women and Child Welfare Department, steps were taken to ensure children get necessary nutritious food and supplements to boost immunity, said sources.

District Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said Health Department was also creating awareness among schoolchildren and college students on adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

“We have noticed schoolchildren strictly following guidelines of wearing masks. Students found without masks outside the college premises were sensitised on the need to adhere to Covid guidelines by authorities,” he added.

Decline in positivity

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district, which was 4.8 per cent during first week of August, has declined to 0.48 per cent as on October 7.

The district has been showing a decline in positivity rate since October 1. The positivity rate on October 1 was 0.89 per cent, October 2 - 0.99Per cent, October 3 - 0.79 per cent, October 4 - 0.60 per cent, October 5 - 0.71 per cent, October 6 - 0.45 per cent and October 7 - 0.48 per cent. On an average 8,000 to 9,000 samples are tested in the district daily for Covid.

According to district-wise coverage of vaccination in Co-WIN portal, a total of 15,03,206 beneficiaries had been administered with the first dose of vaccine in Dakshina Kannada while 6,94,241 beneficiaries were administered with second dose of vaccine in the district.